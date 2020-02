GEORGE TOWN: Malaysia is to blame for the illegal import of plastic wastes because the relevant authorities are not doing their job, according to the Penang Forum.

Khoo Salma Nasution, an executive committee member of the environmental conservation group, alleged that the regulators and enforcement agencies have failed to carry out their duties diligently to prevent plastic wastes from entering the country.

She was referring to reports that there is open burning of discarded plastic at an illegal plastic waste processing factory near Relau.

The state government and the Department of Environment are investigating the claims.

The site is said to be a collection centre for disused plastic products.

State environment committee chairman Phee Boon Poh confirmed that residents in Relau had complained of a toxic odour just before the Chinese New Year celebrations.

Khoo said that apart from informing other countries that it would no longer accept their plastic wastes, the local enforcement agencies must also be stern on recyclers and managers of such illegal operations.