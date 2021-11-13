It’s not over yet for BN, people’s interests still close to party’s heart — Zahid

MELAKA: The history of Barisan Nasional (BN) has not ended and the coalition would not give up looking after the people’s interests, said its chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

In dismissing allegations of certain quarters that the history of BN has ended, Ahmad Zahid said the entire machinery, members and supporters of BN are united with the firing spirit to prove the allegation is not true.

“Be assured that the history of BN will not stop and will always continue to grow as long as there is force and capability and divine inspiration, “ he said in a post on his Facebook site today.

Ahmad Zahid said despite various accusations, slanders, insults and vilifications on BN, the stand and support of its members throughout the country did not waver.

“In fact, they further strengthen the resolve of BN machinery, members and supporters to win the Melaka election this time,” said Zahid who is also Umno president.

In the Melaka election, Umno is contesting all seats in the assembly with 20 seats for Umno, seven for MCA and one for MIC.

The Election Commission (EC) set the polling day for the Melaka election on Nov 20 while nomination day was on Nov 8 and early voting on Nov 16 following the dissolution of the State Assembly on Oct 4 after four assemblymen withdrew their support for the chief minister. — Bernama