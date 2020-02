KUALA LUMPUR: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said the renomination of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to be Malaysia’s eighth prime minister was Pakatan Harapan’s decision (PH).

“That is PH’s decision,” was his brief reply as he entered his residence in Bukit Segambut here with his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail in their car at 11.35 am.

Asked where he was heading after this, Anwar replied “ke kantor (office)” but the media is waiting here. - Bernama