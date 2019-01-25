It’s ‘Save Najib’ campaign, says Kit Siang

PETALING JAYA: For former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, the real battle in the Cameron Highlands by-election is not between Pakatan Harapan’s M. Manogaran and Barisan Nasional’s Ramli Mohd Nor, Lim Kit Siang (pix) said today.

It is instead about Najib trying to use the by-election as a launching-pad for a “Save Najib” campaign, which would culminate in a BN victory in the 15th General Election that would return him as the prime minister, the DAP adviser said.

“Najib has emerged as the campaigner-in-chief in the BN by-election campaign, overshadowing the acting Umno President (Datuk Seri) Hasan Mohamad, PAS President (Datuk Seri) Hadi Awang and even the Barisan Nasional candidate Ramli Mohd Nor himself,” Lim said in a statement.

“(It is) about his legacy – or to be more correct his ‘mis-legacy’. Dare Najib deny that he is in fact asking the voters of Cameron Highlands to spearhead a ‘Save Najib’ campaign?”

“Does Najib deny that if BN loses in Cameron Highlands, which was so impregnable that when the Najib government fell in the 14th General Election on May 9, 2018, Cameron Highlands still did not fall into PH hands, then all hopes and possibilities of a Najib political comeback will be crushed into smithereens, and he can say a final goodbye to Malaysian politics?”