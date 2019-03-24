It’s the message, not numbers, which counts: Mujahid

JITRA: Rebutting a viral social media assertion that there was low turnout for the Solidarity Peace March organised in Kuala Lumpur yesterday (March 23), Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa, said the value of the event was in the message and not the turnout.

“Many or not is subjective and up for debate. Although not many attended, hundreds of thousands watched the livestream on social media,” he told reporters today while attending a function at Masjid Al-Fateh, where he handed out donations to mosque attendees.

Over 200 people were present, including Health, Rural Development, Religious and State Government-Linked Companies (GLC) Committee chairman, Datuk Dr Ismail Salleh.

Mujahid said that despite what people are saying, he was happy that people from all creeds and cultures attended the march which culminated in Dataran Merdeka with the reading of the Kuala Lumpur Peace Declaration 2019.

He said it’s too soon to tell if the core of the message was delivered successfully because the event was just yesterday.

Organised by the Prime Minister’s Department for Religious Affairs, the Interfaith Harmony Promotion Committee (JKMPKA) and Civil Society Organisation (CSO), its main purpose was to reject and condemn acts of hatred in the wake of the mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand where 50 people were killed — including Malaysian, Muhammad Haziq Mohd Tarmizi, 17 — by a white supremacist on March 15. — Bernama