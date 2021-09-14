It’s time Malaysians show the world Malaysia can do better: LKS

PETALING JAYA: By the next Malaysia Day on Sept 16, 2022, Malaysia should be well on the road to recovery and normality.

We can achieve this if Malaysians, regardless of race, religion, region or politics can put aside their differences and unite single-mindedly to end the Covid-19 pandemic, DAP leader Lim Kit Siang said today.

“If we continue to allow our differences to take precedence over the Covid-19 pandemic, then we are inexorably hurtling towards a failed state,” he said in a statement.

“Lets co-operate to end the longest Covid-19 wave in the world causing two million Covid-19 cases and some 22,000 Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia instead of spending the next 10 to 18 months on political intrigues, plots and counterplots though any new 10th Prime Minister in such circumstances will not be (Datuk Seri) Anwar Ibrahim.”

Lim was commenting on Pakatan Harapan signing a Memorandum of Undertstanding on Transformation and Political Stability with the ninth Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“Malaysia is capable of better things. We do not want to be a kleptocracy or a kakistocracy,” teh Iskandar Puetri MP said.

“We want to be a world-class great nation or in the words of Bapa Malaysia Tunku Abdul Rahman six decades ago, to be ‘a beacon of light in a difficult and distracted world’.

“But we cannot be ‘a beacon of light in a difficult and distracted world’ if we cannot win the war against the Covid-19 pandemic and cannot break loose from the longest Covid-19 wave in the world since last September, which have caused over two million Covid-19 cases and some 22,000 Covid-19 deaths in the last 12 months.

“This is the time that Malaysians show the world that Malaysia can do better.”