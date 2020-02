GEORGE TOWN: It is a wait-and-see situation for both Kedah and Perak as their leaders monitor the latest developments at the federal level following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government on Sunday.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) has assured the people it is business as usual for the state government as he still enjoys the support of the majority of assemblymen.

Ahmad Faizal said he has briefed Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah on the latest political scenario.

“I still have the support of the majority of the legislators and the state (government) continues to function as normal. We are monitoring the situation,“ he said.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), of which Ahmad Faizal is a member, on Monday declared that it was exiting the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

At the Perak legislative assembly, PH has 30 seats through DAP (16), Amanah (six), PKR (four) and PPBM (four) while Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS have 28 seats between them.

If PPBM joins the Opposition, they will have 32 seats – enough for a simple majority to govern the state.

In Kedah, a special officer to Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said things will be clearer after Mukhriz seeks an audience with the Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin ibni Sultan Badlishah.

Currently, PH has 19 seats – PKR (seven), PPBM (six), Amanah (four) and DAP (two) – while Barisan Nasional and PAS as have a total of 17.

If PPBM switches allegiance, the Opposition (BN, PAS and Mukhriz’s party) will have 23 – enough to form a new government.

Bar Council president Datuk Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor said that although this political situation is unprecedented, there are adequate constitutional experts to navigate the country through such “uncharted waters”.

“The laws are there for reference and we are confident with what needs to be done to ensure the parliamentary democracy system is upheld.”

In Perak and Kedah, Abdul Fareed said, the rulers have the right to appoint whoever they feel have the support of the majority of the assemblymen to govern the states.

Political scientist Prof Dr Sivamurugan Pandian said it is a matter of time that the governments of Perak and Kedah change hands should PPBM remains outside PH.

Meanwhile, Penang may witness two state by-elections unless PPBM rejoins the ruling coalition.

The two PPBM representatives, Khalib Mehtab Mohd Ishaq (Bertam) and Zulkifly Md Lazim (Teluk Bahang), are supposed to vacate their seats and pave the way for by-elections under the Anti-Party Hopping legislation which Penang had passed in 2012.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow brought up the possibility of the two by-elections after paying a courtesy call on Yang di-Pertua Negri Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas to explain the current political situation.

Chow said the seats become vacant automatically if the elected representatives leave the ruling coalition under the enactment.