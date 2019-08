Malacca: “It was like I was in a dream, I couldn’t believe it because we were together just yesterday morning. Before leaving for the capital, my husband was all smiles, but today, he is gone,” said the wife of a victim who died in an accident at the Alor Gajah-Central Malacca-Jasin Highway (Lebuh AMJ) while heading towards Simpang Ampat, Alor Gajah last night.

Loh Sy Huey, 49, said it was normal for her husband Wang Chow Kuang, 51, to make frequent business trips from Malacca to Kuala Lumpur, Selangor or Singapore, and yesterday was no different.

“He’s a very hard worker, I know he feels tired because he keeps going back and forth here and there. Although he is tired, he never shows any signs of fatigue to me and the children. I never thought I would only live with him for 23 years.

“He was a good, loving husband, and always pampered his two daughters,” she said, sobbing, when met by Bernama at the Malacca Hospital’s Medical Forensic Department here, today.

She said at the time of the incident, Wang and his daughter, Wang Yi Tong, 21, who is studying at Sunway University, Subang Jaya, were on their way home to Machap Omboo, Alor Gajah.

“I got a call at about 9.55pm last night saying my husband and daughter were involved in an accident, and one of them had died at the scene. I was shocked, and couldn’t say anything,“ the mother of two said.

According to Loh, her daughter, who is being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Malacca Hospital has regained consciousness but still weak.

She said her husband’s body would be taken to their home in Machap Omboo and buried at the burial ground in the area on Tuesday.

Apart from her husband, a family of five were also killed in the fatal crash involving three vehicles, namely a Mitsubishi Triton, Isuzu D-Max and a lorry at 9.40pm yesterday.

The lorry driver was unharmed. — Bernama