It was my failure, says ex-banker who handled Najib’s accounts

KUALA LUMPUR: A former AmBank relationship manager who handled bank accounts belonging to Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak today admitted at the High Court here that it was her failure when she did not get a written authorisation before dealing with fugitive businessman, Low Taek Jho or Jho Low over the former premier’s bank accounts.

Joanna Yu Ging Ping, 52, said this when she was queried by lead defence counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah during Najib’s trial involving the misappropriation of RM2.3 billion from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds.

The 41st prosecution witness made the confession when asked whether or not she had any written authorisation to negotiate with Jho Low regarding the management of Najib’s accounts, whereas Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, the former chief investment officer of 1MDB, was the authorised mandate holder over the accounts at the material time.

Muhammad Shafee: Is there a written authority for you to contact Jho Low regarding Najib’s account?

Yu: No. Nothing in writing.

Muhammad Shafee: Is that a failure on your part as a banker?

Yu: Yes, it was my failure.

During today’s proceedings, Muhammad Shafee also requested the banker to produce her termination letter to the court as he believed the termination was linked to her conduct of Najib’s accounts.

Yu said that there was no show-cause letter was issued to her prior to her termination from the bank and that there were many reasons behind the dismissal.

“I would like to have it (termination letter) on Monday, so please don’t come back and say you don’t have it. I hope you don’t do that,” said the counsel.

Najib, 70, is facing four charges of using his position to get bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering.

The trial before Justice Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues Monday. - Bernama