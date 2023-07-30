Item’s missing after Sepang police headquarters exhibit stores broken into

PUTRAJAYA: Items linked to narcotic cases have been reported missing after the exhibit store in the Sepang district police headquarters was broken into on Friday (July 28).

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed the incident when contacted by Bernama today, adding that no arrests have been made yet.

“It’s still under investigation and we have to rectify many things first,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code.

A police report claiming that the exhibit store had been ransacked and case items intended for along with a bag containing a laptop with information on the exhibits data had gone missing, went viral recently.

The report also mentioned that checks revealed that the closed circuit camera at the location was damaged and not functioning. -Bernama