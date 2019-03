KUALA LUMPUR: Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) Sdn Bhd has stressed that the treated water from the sewage treatment plants it maintains was not released into Sungai Kim Kim at Pasir Gudang.

Its chief executive officer Faizal Othman said in a statement today that the treated water from the plants was released into Sungai Masai after it met with the high standards set by the Department of Environment.

“The IWK maintains seven sewage treatment plants and seven pump stations in the Pasir Gudang district. There are several other sewage treatment plants in the district which are maintained by other parties.

“Last week, several water quality experts conducted studies on toxic waste disposed into Sungai Kim Kim and one of them confirmed that the river had sewage waste water from several upstream sewage treatment plants in the surrounding areas,“ he said.

Faizal said all the staff working at the IWK plants complied with the safety procedure set by the local authorities and the company.

The contamination of Sungai Kim Kim has affected the health of thousands of people in the surrounding areas and caused 111 schools in Pasir Gudang to be ordered closed. — Bernama