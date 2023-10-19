Jagdeep appointed Penang DAP deputy chairman

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang DAP committee has made changes to three party positions for the 2021-2024 term, according to its secretary Lim Hui Ying.

Lim, who is also the Deputy Minister of Education, said Deputy Chief Minister II Jagdeep Singh Deo (pix) has been appointed as the state party deputy chairman, replacing P. Ramasamy, who left the party in August.

“Meanwhile, the position previously held by Jagdeep, who was state vice-chairman, is now taken over by Bukit Mertajam Member of Parliament Steven Sim, who is also the Deputy Minister of Finance.

“Berapit assemblyman Heng Lee Lee, meanwhile, has taken over Steven’s position as the Publicity Secretary of the Penang DAP,“ she said in a statement today.

She said the decision was made by the state party committee, which met on Sept 21 to discuss its composition after the state election in August. - Bernama