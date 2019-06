GEORGE TOWN: The Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP) and Penang City Council (MBPP) have been ordered to take legal action against parties involved in dumping rubbish including illegal plastic and waste factories in the state.

State Housing, Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo (pix) today said the legal actions are taken as reminders to the parties involved not to illegally dump their waste in future.

“Both local authorities are told to prepare holistic figures on illegal factories as well as factories undergoing whitening process so that the state government could detect where the waste is going,” he told a press conference here.

On Wednesday, the state government via the State Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman, Phee Boon Poh would be taking action against factories processing plastic waste illegally in the state.

Phee said the state government is reviewing all licenses issued to plastic waste factories operating in the state following the decision of the federal government to add 18 new conditions which must be complied by plastic waste processing factories before they are given the approved permits (AP).

MEANWHILE in George Town, MBPP signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IBM Malaysia (IBM) to expand further the initiative of smart city in the state.

Jagdeep said IBM would be providing the technical expertise and related consultancy for the implementation of the MBPP smart city.

“Under the MoU, the expertise provided by IBM will focus on practice, methodology and technology for the development and used of public infrastructure to support the initiative of the MBPP smart city,” he said when met after signing the MoU here.

The deal was signed by Jagdeep and IBM managing director, Catherine Lian and was witnessed by MBPP mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang. — Bernama