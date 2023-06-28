Jail and fine upheld for director’s failure to attend SC investigation

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today upheld the one-day jail sentence and RM100,000 fine handed down by the Sessions Court to a director of CTB Solutions Sdn Bhd for failing to attend an investigation by the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) six years ago under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin, who rejected the appeal of Amirruddin Nin, said he found that the Sessions Court’s judgment was safe as there was concrete proof for the conviction.

“In my opinion, the trial judge used their discretionary powers well, and there is no reason for me to tamper with the finding that the accused is guilty of the first charge.

“The prosecution had successfully proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt. Therefore, the trial judge’s conviction of the first charge is upheld,” he said.

However, the judge set aside the conviction and sentences for the second and third charges against Amirruddin, 53, after finding that both of them were related to the same case and ordered for a refund of the fines paid.

Muhammad Jamil also allowed Amirruddin’s appeal to set aside the conviction and fine of RM2,000 per day, which amounted to RM1,958,000, for his continuous failure to comply with the SC’s order to appear for the investigation for a period of 979 days.

The Sessions Court had previously allowed Amirruddin’s appeal to stay the sentence until the appeal was heard. He has already served the one-day prison sentence and paid the RM300,000 fine for the three charges.

Amirruddin was initially sentenced to one day in jail and a fine of RM300,000 on July 14, 2022, after being found guilty of failing to attend the money laundering probe conducted by the SC at Persiaran Bukit Kiara here on three separate occasions in 2017 and 2018.

Deputy public prosecutor Aaron Abhilash Paul Chelliah appeared for the prosecution and Amirruddin was represented by Joshua Tay. - Bernama