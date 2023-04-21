Jail sentence chance to turn over new leaf, says inmate

KUALA LUMPUR: “People say that when we are sentenced to prison, it is a second chance for us to turn over a new leaf but for me, it is actually my first chance,” said Af (not his real name) about the prison sentence he is currently serving.

The 44-year-old inmate admitted that when he first stepped into Kajang Prison six years ago, it was a golden opportunity that Allah gave him to turn over a new leaf, to become a pious Muslim who obeys the teachings of Islam, after being negligent and complacent all this time.

“My feeling on the first day of stepping foot in this prison was like being in a foreign place...it was the first time I entered the prison...only Allah SWT knows how I felt at that moment.

“Once I am in prison, I feel how small this world really is, this world is just a place for us to rely on hope and submission to the Almighty,” he said when interviewed in a documentary produced by Bernama TV, titled ‘Kami Juga Ada Perasaan’ (We Have Feelings Too).

Af was found guilty under Section 304 of the Penal Code (Act 574) for committing culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

However, he was reluctant to share information about his crimes, which landed him 10 years in prison.

“Let it be a history in life and a lesson for myself. It’s not that I don’t want to share, it’s a shameful thing. I better keep it to myself,” he said.

Sharing his life in prison, Af said that his life routine changed 360 degrees compared with when he was still free, with his life focused on worldly matters only.

“My daily routine starts as early as three in the morning, starting with the Tahajjud prayer and the Witr prayer, and then reciting the Qur’an until it is time for the obligatory Fajr (Dawn/ Subuh) prayer. After that I will continue with the prison programmes,” he said.

When asked what he wants to do once he is out of prison, Af said that he would love to perform the umrah pilgrimage.

“I want to ask for forgiveness in the house of Allah. I ask Allah SWT to give me the best guidance before I step forward to continue my life,” he said, with two years still to go before completing his jail sentence.

Af said that he wants to correct the situation and do his best for his beloved wife, children, and parents.

“Only Allah SWT knows what is in my heart. Insya-Allah, I will prove that I am a better person,” he stressed.

There are about 70,000 prisoners currently incarcerated in 40 prisons and 10 satellite prisons nationwide. - Bernama