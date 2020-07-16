Jail term of two ex-soldiers enhanced to 12 years for conspiring to promote terrorism

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court here today enhanced the jail sentence of two former soldiers to 12 years jail for conspiring to promote terrorism-related activities over plan to kidnap former ministers, including Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

A three-member bench led by Justice Puan Sri Zaleha Yusof, in allowing an appeal by the prosecution, increased the eight-year jail sentence imposed by the Court of Appeal on Nor Azmi Jailani and Mohd Yusri Mohamed Yusof to 12 years.

She said there were merits in the prosecution’s appeal.

The prosecution, however, lost its appeal to increase the sentence of another accused in the case, Indonesian Ali Saifuddin, who was sentenced to 12 years’ jail.

Justice Zaleha, sitting with Justices Datuk Zabariah Mohd Yusof and Datuk Hasnah Mohammed Hashim also dismissed the trio’s appeal against their conviction, as well as the appeal against the jail sentence by Ali, 33, and Mohd Yusri, 32.

Nor Azmi, 33, did not appeal against sentence.

In June 2017, the High Court acquitted and discharged the three men on the charge with conspiring to promote terrorism-related activities in Malaysia at a house in Pengkalan Batu Hampar, Mukim Air Putih, Pendang, Kedah between Jan 30 and April 6, 2015.

The prosecution appealed and last year, the Court of Appeal set aside their acquittal and found the trio guilty to the charge.

Ali was sentenced to 12 years jail, while Nor Azmi and Mohd Yusri were sentenced to eight years in jail each.

According to evidence, the three were said to have participated in a series of discussions with a son of a former Islamic State (IS) militant on plans to kidnap four former ministers, including the former prime minister (Najib) in exchange for the release of Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) detainees.

Others included former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, former defence minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (now Foreign Affairs minister) and former youth and sports minister Khairy Jamaluddin (now minister of Science, Technology and Innovation).

Lawyers Shahredzan Johan, Farida Mohammad and Quratulain Atiqah Norzahirul Anuar, represented Ali, Nor Azmi and Mohd Yusri, respectively.

Deputy public prosecutors Faizah Mohd Salleh and Mohd Zain Ibrahim prosecuted. — Bernama