Jail terms for driving under influence of alcohol, drugs increased up to 15 years

KUALA LUMPUR: The jail sentence for those convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs to the extent of causing death has been increased to between 10 to 15 years and a fine of between RM50,000 to RM100,000 for the first offence.

For the second and subsequent offence, the jail sentence will be between 15 to 20 years and a fine of between RM100,000 and RM150,000.

The increased fines and jail terms were included in the amendment to the Road Transport Act 1987 which was tabled for first reading at the Dewan Rakyat, here today.

The first reading of the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2020 was made by Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, who also informed the House that the second and third reading of the Bill would be made during this meeting.

According to the Bill, drivers who cause hurt will face a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine up to RM50,000 upon conviction.

The Bill also states that drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs will be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for a period of not less than 10 years from the date of the conviction.

The amendment also involves the prescribed limit of 22 microgrammes of alcohol for every 100 ml of breath, 50 milligrammes (mg) of alcohol in 100 ml of blood or 67 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of urine.

Besides, the Bill also provides an allocation for the definition of the micro-mobility vehicle as any vehicle that runs on electricity.

The Bill aims to amend, among others, Section 41, 42, 43, 44 and 45 of the existing Act and does not involve any additional allocation from the government. - Bernama