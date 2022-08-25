Jail will be tough for Najib: Anwar

PETALING JAYA: Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has claimed that Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak might get better treatment during his time in prison, but jail would still be tough for the Pekan MP.

The PKR president believed that Najib might get better facilities compared to what he received during his two prison terms.

“I think Najib... from what I understand from my old colleague prison officers, Najib will be given somewhat better treatment in the sense (he) will be accorded some facilities.

“But still, prison is not a bed of roses. It is tough, particularly when compared to his present lifestyle from a seven-star hotel to something really difficult and tough,“ Anwar said in an interview with CNBC when asked to comment about Najib’s jail sentence.

Anwar himself was at the center of various political tussles. He was the country’s deputy prime minister in the 1990s and was controversially deposed by then Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad before being jailed for sodomy and corruption.

His conviction was overturned, and he was released in 2004. He was jailed again for sodomy in 2014 before receiving a royal pardon in 2018 and released.