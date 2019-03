KUALA LUMPUR: The man who was sentenced to jail for 10 years and 10 months and was fined RM50,000 for insulting Islam on social media, must take the first step by appealing against the sentence, according to Minister in the Prime Minister Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

However, the court will have the final say, he added in response to criticism by activists and legal practitioners that the sentence meted out by the Kuching magistrate’s court was excessive.

Liew said it was the decision of the court to jail and fine the 22-year-old Alister Cogia in Kuching last week.

He stressed that his position within the Prime Minister’s Department prohibits him from meddling within the decisions made by the judiciary system.

“If a person is unhappy, he has a right to appeal to the High Court,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

“If the High Court still affirms that decision, we can call the case to the Court of Appeal. He can call for the review of the case, so it is up to the courts.”

Civil societies also called for a revision of the case, as Alister was said to be mentally ill.