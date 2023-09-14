JAINJ detects 266 unregistered private religious schools in Johor

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor State Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) has identified 266 private religious schools in Johor that are still not registered and received approval for their establishment, the Johor State Assembly was told today.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid (pix) said these schools comprised 31 tahfiz schools, 12 pondok schools, 10 Islamic primary schools and 213 preschools.

“JAINJ is actively providing awareness to preschools of their obligation to register.

“For tahfiz schools that wish to be registered in Johor, they need to go through a number of approval processes according to the Control of Islamic Religious School Enactment,” he said in response to a question from Gan Peck Cheng (PH-Penggaram).

Mohad Fared said JAINJ would continue to monitor and assist tahfiz schools that face difficulties obtaining registration approval from various quarters.

To date, 37 private religious schools of various categories are in the process of obtaining full registration and completing their registration documents, he added.

Earlier, Gan had inquired about the number of unregistered private religious schools and the legalisation process undertaken by the state government. -Bernama