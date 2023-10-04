JAINJ issues 85 notices to Muslims who eat, drink in public

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) issued a total of 85 notices against Muslims who disrespect the month of Ramadan by eating, drinking and smoking publicly in operations held statewide today.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said the notices were issued in accordance with Section 15 (b) of the Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment 1997.

He said a total of 97 JAINJ enforcement officers were involved in the three-hour operation beginning 11 am.

“JAINJ also issued four notices in accordance with Section 15 (a) of the Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment 1997 to individuals who sell to Muslims any food, drink, cigarette or other form of tobacco,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a total of 12 arrests in accordance with Section 106 of the Administration of the Religion of Islam (State of Johor) Enactment 2003 were made against those collecting ‘khairat’ (benevolent funds) without permission from the State Islamic Religious Council.

Mohd Fared said that since the beginning of this year, a total of 561 enforcement operations have been carried out involving the arrest of 221 individuals for various syariah crimes. - Bernama