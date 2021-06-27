JAINJ offers counselling services to marries couples affected by movement control

JOHOR BAHRU: Couples experiencing marital problems during the movement control period are encouraged to seek counselling assistance offered by Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ).

Johor State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi said the counselling team under JAINJ Family Development Division was ready to provide advice and guidance to couples who have marriage problems.

“For married couples who have lost their income, they can refer to district and state Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ) to get help especially those who lost their jobs during the movement control period.

“The assistance also covers other individuals such as patients of chronic diseases, among others,” he told reporters after presenting donations to Siti Asiah Shamsol Sayfol, a Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) 2020 candidate who had obtained the highest grade in the examination, today.

Tosrin was asked to comment following reports of couples whose marriage are on the rocks stemming from a multitude of problems such as the loss of income since the implementation of movement control to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak in March last year.

Meanwhile, during an event in KLUANG, Tosrin said the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for ‘ibadah korban’ (animal sacrificial rites) for this year would be improved, such as allowing the slaughtering process to be conducted at venues other than the approved abattoirs.

He said the previous SOPs only allowed the rites to be carried out at 26 abattoirs approved by the Department of Veterinary Services, adding those wishing to carry out the butchering process of the sacrificial meat elsewhere should get permission from the district health office.

“But be reminded that mosques and suraus are not allowed to carry out slaughtering process or the butchering process of sacrificial meat,” he added.

“The state government has also decided to only allow first-time participants of the ‘ibadah korban’ and those who had made nazar (making a vow in the name of Allah),“ he said, adding that these improvements will only be implemented after obtaining approval from the state government this Wednesday.- Bernama