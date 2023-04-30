JAINJ, police to investigate ‘missing ‘ gravestones in Pandan, Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor State Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) and the police will investigate the issue of ‘missing’ gravestones at the Mukim Tebrau Muslim Cemetery in Taman Istimewa, Pandan, here, recently.

JAINJ director Jamaludin A Hamid meanwhile urged the public to remain calm and not make any speculations over the matter that had gone viral on Facebook since Friday (April 28).

“JAINJ is aware of a viral screenshot of the missing gravestones in the cemetery which has caused concern among the next of kin and members of the community.

“Therefore, we have suggested the appropriate measures to be taken by the cemetery’s management in order to prevent theft,“ he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that 11 gravestones at the cemetery were missing, believed to have been stolen by irresponsible individuals for resale.

Checks carried out at the cemetery yesterday found that most of the gravestones stolen were made of river stones which cost more than RM450 per set.

Also missing was a white gravestone believed to cost RM350 a set. - Bernama