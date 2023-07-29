Jais: 'Ayam tebuk' sold at Banting supermarket not halal-certified

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) has confirmed that the 'ayam tebuk' or chicken not slaughtered based on the Halal method sold at a supermarket in Bukit Changgang, Banting, near here does not have valid halal certification.

Its director, Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said the matter was determined when the department’s Halal Enforcement Section along with the Kuala Langat Municipal Council (MPKL) inspected the premises yesterday, after the issue went viral on social media.

“The premises was found not to possess valid Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM). The premises was also found to be abusing the Malaysian Halal logo by displaying the logo without having the SPHM issued by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim).

“Investigations and further actions are being carried out in accordance with the Trade Description (Certification and Marking of ‘Halal’) Order 2011, and upon conviction (the perpetrator) can be fined up to RM100,000 or a maximum of three years imprisonment, or both, while the punishment for a corporation is a fine not exceeding RM200,000, “ he said in a statement.

Mohd Shahzihan also advised the public to remain vigilant when purchasing daily necessities.

“Any doubt regarding the halal status or logo on the product or premises, can be checked directly through JAKIM’s halal portal via the website - www.halal.gov.my .

“Complaints can also be made to Jais’ Halal Enforcement Section at 03-5514 3726 / 3760 or via the hotline at 011-55820212. -Bernama