JAIS investigates cosmetic entrepreneur Muhammad Sajjad

SHAH ALAM, Jan 13: Cosmetic entrepreneur Muhammad Sajjad Kamaruz Zaman, better known as Nur Sajat, is being investigated by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) for allegedly insulting or bringing into contempt Islam.

JAIS Corporate Unit, in a statement, said the investigation, under Section 10 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Selangor) Enactment 1995, was conducted following Muhammad Sajjad’s behaviour, as well as several complaints on him received by the department in 2018 and last year.

According to the statement, JAIS also took note of a video posted by the entrepreneur on an incident involving him and several enforcement officers from the department recently.

“Sajjad has lodged a police report over the incident. The respective officers have also been called to give their statements,” it said.

Previously, a portal has reported on Muhammad Sajjad’s claim of inappropriate treatment by JAIS enforcement officers.- Bernama