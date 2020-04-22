JAIS’ PSRA, PPTQ, Sijil KAFA exams cancelled

SHAH ALAM: In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government has decided to cancel examinations set by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS).

The examinations are the Penilaian Sijil Rendah Agama (PSRA), Pentaksiran Hafazan Al-Quran (PPTQ) and Sijil KAFA Menengah.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari in a statement here today said assessments for all students sitting for the examinations would be determined in the near future.

“The state government has also decided to postpone the Sijil Menengah Agama (SMA), Sijil Menengah Agama Tahfiq Quran (SMATQ) and Sijil Menengah Agama Tarbiyah Diniah (SMATD) examinations to the first quarter of 2021.

“All public examinations at schools supervised by JAIS will be fully carried out when the situation returns to normal,” he said.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said a one-off incentive payment of RM200 would be given out to about 5,000 enforcement officers serving the state government and the local authorities adding that RM1 million had been allocated for that purpose. - Bernama