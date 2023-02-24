Jais: Ustaz Azhar Idrus not certified to teach Islam in S’gor

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) has confirmed that free-lance preacher Ustaz Azhar Idrus does not hold a certificate to teach Islam in Selangor.

Its director, Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said this when commenting on the cancellation of Ustaz Azhar’s lecture that was to be held at Tengku Ampuan Jemaah Mosque, Bukit Jelutong here this Sunday.

He said the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) and Jais are subject to the laws and regulations in effect in Selangor.

“All individuals who teach Islam in Selangor must comply with the laws and regulations.

“Mosque or surau authorities too, cannot invite individuals who do not possess teaching certificates issued under Section 118 of the Islamic Religious Administration Enactment (Selangor State) 2003 Amendment 2016,“ he said in the statement today.

Yesterday, Ustaz Azhar posted on his Facebook page that his lecture at Tengku Ampuan Jemaah Mosque was cancelled by Jais and conveyed his apologies to the people of Selangor.

He said the lecture scheduled for Feb 26 will now be held at Ar-Rahimah Kampung Pandan Mosque in Kuala Lumpur. - Bernama