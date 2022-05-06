JAIS warns against unauthorised fund collection for the benefit of Muslims

SHAH ALAM: All quarters including Islamic private school owners, non-governmental organisations and political parties have been reminded to get permission from the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) before collecting funds or other contributions at mosques, surau and musolla in the interest of Islam or for the benefit of Muslims.

Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said permission must be obtained under Section 106 (1) of the Administration of the Religion of Islam (State of Selangor) Enactment 2003 (Amendment 2018).

In a statement today, Mohd Shahzihan said the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah was not pleased with the actions of individuals or parties who are taking advantage of the generosity of Muslims.

He said the Selangor Ruler was concerned over people using the donations for personal gain, power or influence or to further empower groups that deviate from true Islamic teachings.

He said collecting funds for charity and on behalf of Muslims without permission from MAIS is an offence under subsection 106 (4) of the same Enactment and if convicted can be fined not more than RM1,000 or jailed for not more than six months or both.

Therefore, he said, administrators are not allowed to participate in charity collection for any purpose by any party other than for the purpose and benefit of mosques, surau and musolla under their administrations.

In addition, he said, monies or contributions received and spent should be audited and reported to JAIS.

Therefore, he said, members of the public should always be vigilant before giving donations to stop unauthorised fund collection in the state, adding that they can give alms directly to the state’s ‘Tabung Infak Jariah Umat Islam’ (TIJARI fund) managed by JAIS. - Bernama