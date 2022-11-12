Jakarta Business School appointed MEC’S strategic partner

JAKARTA: The Malaysian Examinations Council (MEC) has made Jakarta Business School (JBS) a training and test centre for the Malaysian University English Test (MUET) in Jakarta and the surrounding region.

MEC chief executive Adnan Husin said the strategic partnership with JBS has excellent future prospects for the development of MUET in Indonesia.

“We will strive to achieve the expected prospects by playing our respective roles from now on,“ he said at the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the two parties, witnessed by the Malaysian Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires Adlan Mohd Shaffieq, at the JBS campus here.

Also present at the event were JBS rector Dr Hamdan Zoelva and Counsellor (Education) of the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta, Mohd Mubarak Shamsuddin

JBS which focuses on education in the field of technology and business is the eighth organisation to sign a MoU with MEC related to MUET so far.

Adnan said as many as 17 international universities from six countries namely the United States, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and the United Kingdom recognise MUET for admission to their universities.

MUET, the English language proficiency test for the admission of international students to universities in Malaysia, is similar to the Test of English as a Foreign Language and the International English Language Testing System. - Bernama