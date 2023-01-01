Jakel estimates RM100m losses following fire at Shah Alam branch

SHAH ALAM: Popular garment and textile retailer, Jakel Group has estimated losses to be almost RM100 million after a fire broke out at its Shah Alam branch in Section 7 here early today.

Its managing director Datuk Seri Mohamed Faroz Mohamed Jakel said the amount only involved the value of the building (Wisma Jakel) and the actual losses are yet to be determined.

He said the fire was believed to have started at about 7am today and he was informed about it at 7.17 am by his brother, who is the branch manager.

“This is a big loss for the company but we accept it as our fate,“ he said adding that the yearly sales turnover from the Jakel Shah Alam branch was about RM300 million.

Mohamed Faroz said the company will try to find a temporary location around Shah Alam soon to continue its business before the arrival of Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri this year.

Meanwhile, Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim in a brief statement said a short circuit was believed to be the cause of the fire and no casualties were reported.

He said that the main road near the three-storey shoplot is not closed and the traffic situation in the surrounding area is still under control.

However, he urged the public passing through the area not to stop or slow down their vehicles to avoid traffic congestion.

As of noon today, fire fighters from seven Fire and Rescue Stations (BBPs) were still dousing the embers to ensure the fire is completely out.

Earlier, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Datuk Norazam Khamis said fire fighters and assets from the Shah Alam, Kota Anggerik, Subang, Kota Raja, Damansara, Sungai Pinang and Puchong BBPs were rushed to the scene soon after the department was alerted of the fire at 7.08am.

“On arrival it was found that the fire had destroyed 80 per cent of the corner shoplot but the fire was brought under control within an hour,” he said in a statement today.

He said the fire had destroyed the interior of the three-storey shop building and the department is investigating the cause of the incident. - Bernama