Jakim collaborates with NGOs in Palestine relief fund initiative

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) is collaborating with several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the Palestine Musa’adah (Relief) Fund initiative which was created in solidarity with the people of Palestine, says Minister at the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad (pix).

He said a virtual meeting with the NGOs involved will be held later today to discuss and determine the total amount of donations to be raised and handed over to the Palestine Embassy.

“The fund will be distributed to eligible recipients among the Palestinians in Gaza or the West Bank,” he said during a webinar on the Palestine-Israel conflict on Jakim’s Facebook page today.

Describing the conflict as a humanitarian issue, Zulkifli urged Malaysians to keep on channelling donations as an effort to help the Palestinians who are being oppressed and mistreated by the Israeli forces. — Bernama