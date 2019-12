PUTRAJAYA: Twenty-four personnel from the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) Islamic Spiritual Volunteer squad have been deployed to flood evacuation centres in Pahang and Johor to assist flood victims there.

Jakim director-general Datuk Mohamad Nordin Ibrahim said the team was tasked with helping the victims in the Rompin, Kota Tinggi and Mersing districts in providing trauma counselling as well as religious guidance.

“They will also help in matters related to worship,“ he told reporters after announcing the Quran and Fardu Ain (Kafa) Class Assessment Test results here today.

Mohamad Nordin said the three districts were chosen as they were the worst affected by the disaster.

Meanwhile in Kota Tinggi, Johor Tourism, Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman, Liow Cai Tung said she had directed all agencies under her purview to provide necessary assistance to the victims at relief centres in the state.

She said among the assistance were conducting counselling sessions to help the victims cope with the disaster.

The state government was always concerned about the fate of those who were affected by the floods. she told reporters after visiting a relief centre at SK Gembut here today. — Bernama