Jakim lodges MCMC report against woman promoting lewd ideas on Telegram

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) has submitted an official complaint to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) regarding a Telegram account that discusses obscene topics run by a woman.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar (pix) in a statement today said the matter is being investigated by MCMC under Section 223 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588).

“JAKIM has been in contact with the Terengganu Religious Affairs Department (JHEAT) on calling up the women concerned for a meeting as she resides in Terengganu.

“JAKIM has also been informed that a police report has been made by JHEAT to enable an investigation to be carried out,“ he said.

The media previously reported on a woman who was accused of spreading beliefs deviating from the Shariah on marital relations via a Telegram group.

Among the lewd ideas promoted by the woman is telling husbands to rape their wives and wives to serve their husbands like prostitutes, besides messages in the Telegram group that tell husbands to hurt their wives if they refuse to serve their husbands. -Bernama