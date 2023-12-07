Jakim: Madani society can attain progress without excluding others

KUALA LUMPUR: Madani society is capable of achieving balanced development without marginalising those of different skin colour, race, language or gender, according to the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim).

Jakim believes that the people must recognise one another in order to strengthen a Madani society that is advanced in terms of intelligence and heart, science, technology and telecommunications.

“Li ta’arafu (getting to know one another), because all tribes and races, men and women, are one noble human family that must respect and protect each other.

“We should value the unity of humanity more than our differences. The differences are merely labels to help us recognise each other’s characteristics and attributes, as well as to avoid tyranny and oppression,” it said in a statement today.

The statement was issued in conjunction with this year’s Maal Hijrah celebration which carries the theme ‘Perpaduan Teras Malaysia MadanI’.

The national-level Maal Hijrah 1445H celebrations on July 19 will be held at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) here.

According to Jakim, essential societal values such as security, peace and tranquility are among the greatest gifts from God, and in Islam, human relations must be founded on compassion, kindness and faithfulness.

These values will foster an open-minded culture in which people accept each other’s weaknesses, are kind to each other and celebrate others’ success.

“Allah forbids us from insulting those who worship other than Allah because it will provoke anger and retaliation, lest they insult Allah wrongfully without knowledge (al-An’am, 6: 108),” it said.

According to Jakim, selfishness, factionalism, animosity, and hatred should not be cultivated in this blessed nation.

The nation’s most valuable asset is Malaysians, who prioritise harmony, peace and unity in the face of various internal and external challenges to move the country forward, in line with this year’s Maal Hijrah theme, it added. -Bernama