Jakim outlines strategies to ensure Malaysian halal certification remains relevant

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s halal certification must meet dynamic demands and regulatory standards of the international level.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar (pix) said this was one of the strategies outlined by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) to ensure the evolution of Malaysia’s halal certification is always dynamic, relevant and efficient in facing the challenges and demands in the future.

He said JAKIM will also ensure the standardisation of halal standards across countries and industries as well as transparency and traceability using technologies such as blockchain to monitor the entire supply chain and educate customers about the halal status of a product.

“Technology integration also needs to be done to coordinate the certification process to submit applications, monitor inspections and communicate with halal certification bodies.

“In addition, we also conduct research and innovation to help address challenges and take advantage of opportunities that arise in halal certification as well as meet the needs of diverse industries, including cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and medical devices,“ he said at the Global Halal Summit (GHaS) 2023 here today.

The ceremony was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im said JAKIM has implemented the Malaysia’s Halal Certification Instant Initiative 2.0 to improve the process of issuing the Malaysian Halal Certification which saw the production of domestic applications completed in a faster period without neglecting the aspects of integrity and syariah compliance based on the standards and certification procedures set.

“This improvement initiative has succeeded in speeding up the Malaysian halal certification process which can be completed within 30 working days from the date a complete application is received for domestic applications, compared to the previous 30 working days from the date of payment of the certification fee.

“The application for overseas manufacturing only takes less than three months,“ he added. -Bernama