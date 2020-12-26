Jakim tightening enforcement, SOP for halal certification for imported goods

KOTA BHARU: The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) will tighten enforcement and the standard operating procedure (SOP) for halal certification for imported goods including meat brought in by cartels.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Ahmad Marzuk Shaary said this was to ensure that everyone, especially Muslims could obtain the supply of halal and clean flood, based on Islamic rulings.

“God willing, with it (meat cartel scandal) being exposed, the government including Jakim will improve the SOP and monitoring for compliance, and if needed, to increase its (Jakim) manpower.”

He said this to reporters after attending the Pengkalan Chepa-level circumcision ceremony at Dewan Pusat Asuhan Tunas Islam, near here, today.

The media had reported the cartel’s evil tactic of smuggling frozen kangaroo and horse meat from certain countries and passing it off as beef by repackaging the meat and using the halal logo before selling it to supermarkets across Malaysia.

Ahmad Marzuk said following this discovery, Jakim would step up collaboration with the relevant agencies including the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry to resolve the issue. -Bernama