Jakim to monitor interpretation of ‘40 hadith’ module in schools - Fadhlina

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) will monitor the interpretation of hadiths during the implementation of the Imam Al-Nawawi’s 40 Hadith appreciation module in schools to ensure that the context of these hadiths is presented accurately to students.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said this was crucial to prevent issues such as misinterpretation from arising in the future, and to curb radicalism and extremism in society.

“The District Education Office and State Education Department will also conduct regular monitoring to gauge the effectiveness of module delivery,” she said during the question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

She was responding to a supplementary question from Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari (PH-Sungai Petani) regarding the steps taken by the Education Ministry (MOE) to monitor the implementation of the module to ensure the hadiths are not misinterpreted and the timeline for the completion of the module.

On Aug 19, the MOE launched the module, aimed at fostering the appreciation of hadiths at the school level. It also seeks to foster a spirit of love and deepen religious understanding, especially among Muslim students.

The pilot programme of the module will be implemented at 61 National Religious Secondary Schools (SMKA) and 228 Government-Aided Religious Schools (SABK) nationwide.

Fadhlina said that schools can download the module through the Digital Educational Learning Initiative Malaysia (DELIMa) platform to ensure proper implementation of related activities.

In response to the original question from Roslan Hashim (PN-Kulim Bandar Baharu) who wanted the ministry to explain why five hadiths were removed from the module, Fadhlina reiterated that the MOE has never done so.

“All 42 hadiths were retained. MOE also plans to expand this appreciation activity to all schools under the ministry, which will only involve Muslim students starting from 2024,” she said.-Bernama