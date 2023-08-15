Jakim views seriously any attempt to promote books with LGBT influence among children

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) will not take it lightly against any attempt to promote books that encourage minors to be influenced by lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) culture, in particular among Muslims in the country.

Jakim director-general Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff said the department had received a complaint with regard to a viral video published by ‘Cordova Media’ which revealed attempts to promote books containing content supporting the LGBT culture.

She said it was found that the video was recorded abroad, and none of the books mentioned were sold in local bookstores.

“Books like these not only promote the homosexual culture, but also violate the sensitivities of religion, law and culture of this country,“ she said, adding that Jakim always cooperated with the Ministry of Home Affairs to monitor any publication of printed material that promoted the LGBT culture.

Malaysian law stipulates that the content of such books violates Section 7(1) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 (Act 301) as it may be deemed harmful to public order, morality and public interest.

Hakimah advised parents to always monitor their children to ensure they did not buy any reading material that had negative elements and which contradicted the teachings of Islam.-Bernama