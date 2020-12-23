Jakoa looking into raising Orang Asli students pocket money to RM5

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa) is detailing the proposal to raise pocket money for Orang Asli students from RM2 currently to RM5, said Deputy Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad.

He said towards this end, Jakoa had held a workshop on guidelines or standard operating procedures (SOPs) relating to the issue from Dec 4-6.

“Following that, Jakoa is in the process of preparing the Cabinet notes to be submitted to the Rural Development Ministry for onwards consideration by the Cabinet.

“However, it depends on the rate approved by the Finance Ministry in view of the current financial constraints of the government,” he said when winding up debate on the Supply Bill 2021 in the Dewan Negara today.

Before this, Senator Datuk Isa Ab Hamid, during the debate session, had proposed pocket money for Orang Asli students be raised from RM2 to RM10 a day to encourage school attendance among students from the community and that RM10 was more suited due the increased cost of living.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rahman said Jakoa was also evaluating the proposal to prepare a specific design for Orang Asli houses using local materials and resources with the cooperation of the Board of Architects Malaysia.

He said that if the proposal can be realised, it will bring the cost of construction down and thus more can be built and delivered faster to those needing them. — Bernama