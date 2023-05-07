Jakoa office in Gombak destroyed in fire

KUALA LUMPUR: An office of the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) in the Gombak district and located in Jalan Gombak, Kampung Sungai Chinchin here was destroyed in a fire that occurred at about 1.20 pm today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said his department received a distress call at 1.35 pm and three teams from Selayang, Gombak and Wangsa Maju fire stations were dispatched to the scene.

“When firefighters arrived at the location, it was found that the fire involved a class C office with an area of 40x80 square feet (sq ft) that was 80 per cent burnt. In addition, a 20x10 sq ft container was 100 per cent destroyed by the fire. The fire was fully extinguished by 2.08 pm,“ he told Bernama today.

Wan Md Razali confirmed that there were no victims involved in the incident and informed that the burnt office had doubled up as a store and the items kept inside had been destroyed.

“The container that was burned down completely was actually used as an office space, but at the time of the incident, there were no victims inside. The cause of the fire is still being investigated,“ he said. -Bernama