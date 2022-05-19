JAKOA officer charged with accepting RM300 bribe

KUANTAN: An assistant agriculture officer at the Lipis district Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to two charges of accepting bribes totalling RM300.

Ahmad Akmi (repeat: Akmi) Mohamad, 39, made the plea before Judge Datuk Ahmad Zamzani Mohd Zain.

The man, from Kampung Bukit Kelulut, Temerloh, was alleged to have received a total of RM300 without consideration from an individual known to have a connection with his official work.

Ahmad Akmi was charged with committing the offence at a restaurant in Tempoyang, Kuala Lipis, Lipis at 4 pm on Jan 5, 2022 and a bank branch in Mentakab, Temerloh at 1 pm on Jan 7, 2022.

Both the charges were framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code which provides animprisonment for up to two years or with a fine or both, if convicted.

The court, in allowing Ahmad Akmi bail of RM4,000 with one surety and also ordering him to report himself at the MACC office every month, as well as to surrender his passport, set June 20 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor from Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Siti Sarah Zainal Abiddin prosecuted, while Ahmad Akmi was unrepresented. — Bernama