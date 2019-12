KUALA LUMPUR: The Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) will build 33 rural road projects at a cost of RM5.2 million next year, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (National Unity and Social Wellbeing), P. Waytha Moorthy.

When winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2020 for his ministry at the Dewan Negara sitting today, he said four of the projects would be implemented in Kelantan, Negri Sembilan (four), Pahang (three), Perak (15), Selangor (three) and Johor (four).

“This year alone, 41 connectivity road projects have been undertaken by Jakoa at a cost of RM2.5 million,“ he said.

Waytha Moorthy also said that the alternative water supply project for Kampung Orang Asli Kuala Koh, Gua Musang was completed last month in collaboration with the Department of Mineral and Geoscience and Department of Water Supply under the Ministry of Water, Land and Natural Resources, with the residents receiving treated water supply from this month.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, (Religious Affairs), Fuziah Salleh said 16 people or 2.8% out of 22,000 from the asnaf (eligible to receive zakat) group, had been taken out of this category and were now paying zakat.

She said the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) had successfully achieved its key performance indicators (KPI) target this year, which was to reduce poverty among the asnaf group at between 2 and 4%. — Bernama