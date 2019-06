GUA MUSANG: The Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) has succeeded in persuading more than 100 villagers from the Batik tribe in Kampung Kuala Koh who moved to the jungle area due to the measles outbreak to return to their homes.

The Kelantan/Terengganu Jakoa director Hashim Alang Abdul Hamid said the effort to persuade them to come home last week was seen as successful when they started returning in stages which ended yesterday.

He said his department had given the assurance to improve their way of life including implementing all necessary facilities such as clean water supply and helping to find income sources.

“We have succeeded in persuading them to return home and they no longer live in tents even if their built-in tents have not been demolished,“ he said when contacted today.

The outbreak of measles had resulted in deaths over the past month and 112 people were still receiving treatment at Gua Musang Hospital (HGM) and other nearby health clinics.

Hashim Alang said once the situation has recovered, the department will execute all facilities planned including cash crops for sources of income.

Asked whether the Batek tribe would be moved, he said, that might not happen because they have been used to living there for a long time. — Bernama