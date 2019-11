GUA MUSANG: The Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) will soon repair the water tanks and the piping system damaged near the hillside catchment area by a herd of wild elephants in Kampung Aring 5, here two days ago.

Kelantan/Terengganu Jakoa director Hashim Alang Abdul Hamid said he had received complaints about the incident and the damages would be identified before repairs are carried out as soon as possible.

He said Jakoa was evaluating the cost, especially on purchasing new pipes so as not to delay the problem and makes it difficult for the Orang Asli community in the village.

“This is the first time three water tanks and the piping system has been destroyed by a group of wild elephants,“ he said here today.

He said they were informed that the villagers had themselves repaired the water catchment facility on the hill which had minor damages which could be repaired immediately.

In the incident that occurred between 11pm and 5am, wild elephants destroyed three water tanks and also the piping that connects to a water catchment up a nearby hill, resulting in water disruption to the Orang Asli people.

“As we know the village is close to the National Park and is easily exposed to the threat of wild elephants,” he said.

What was more important, he said, was the cooperation of the villagers to report to them in case of any untoward incident in their village. — Bernama