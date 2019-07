KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa) will empower the Orang Asli Village Community Administration Council (MPKKOA) and the “Batin” institution to monitor and report on the marriage of the Orang Asli women to foreigners.

Its director-general Prof Dr Juli Edo (pix) said education programme and awareness campaign would be organised to provide knowledge on the negative effects of such a marriage.

“Jakoa views seriously that this kind of marriage takes place without informing Jakoa. The children would have the difficulty in enrolling in schools and receiving assistance from Jakoa,“ he said yesterday.

He was commenting on a newspaper report yesterday that claimed that Orang Asli women were being exploited by their foreign spouses to gain quick and easy access to government financial aid or business licences. — Bernama