Jakoa will not marginalise Batek Orang Asli community: DG

GUA MUSANG: The Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) will not marginalise the Batek tribe in Kampung Kuala Koh after the recent tragedy that resulted in the death of 15 members of the community due to measles outbreak in May.

On the other hand, its director-general Prof Dr Juli Edo said all the promises made to the community would be implemented including economic projects, clean water facility and electricity supply so that they would be able to enjoy a standard of living similar to other communities.

However, he said, they have to wait for the implementation as it could not be done simultaneously but in stages, according to the government’s allocation.

He said the issue of clean water for the community would be resolved by building tube wells but it needed power supply from Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to operate.

“We have obtained TNB’s approval for that purpose and it is likely that it will be completed next year,” he told reporters after officiating the Jakoa appreciation night at the Kesedar Hall, here, last night.

At the event, 20 government agencies were awarded the certificate of appreciation for their assistance to Jakoa and the Batek tribe in Kampung Kuala Koh during the tragedy in May.

Also present were Kelantan deputy police chief Abdullah Mohamad Piah and state health department director Dr Zaini Hussin.

Juli said he always concerned about the progress of the community and hoped that the tragedy would not recur, especially in regard to health.

He also said economic activities for the community would also be given priority so that every family would have a source of income.

“All the things we promised for the betterment of their lives are constantly being scrutinised and we will make sure to achieve the goals,” he said. — Bernama