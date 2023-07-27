Jalan Balik Pulau-Jalan Teluk Bahang expected to reopen in December

BALIK PULAU: Part of federal road FT006, Jalan Balik Pulau to Teluk Bahang, in Barat Daya district is expected to reopen in December this year following soil erosion and slope failure at sections 45.40 and 46.80 which occurred early this month.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the permanent slope repair work at sections 45.40 and 46.80 along the FT006 route commenced today using the tieback wall method with a total maintenance cost of RM1.799 million.

“Work instructions have been handed over to the slope maintenance contractor to be completed immediately as this route is an important link between the area, the location of the tourism industry and also the durian orchard,” he told the media after a working visit here today.

He said among the challenges in carrying out the repair and maintenance work is the structure of the slope areas and weather factors but the contractor has the skills to carry out the repairs safely.

“The (slope failure) incident occurred due to continuous and unusually heavy rainfall causing soil erosion, so this contractor should be careful when conducting repair work,” he said.

On July 1, slope failure occurred at section 46.80 and the Public Work Department (JKR) took immediate steps including canvas installation, traffic management equipment and data collection works.

However, on July 14, the route was completely closed to all vehicles following another slope failure at section 45.40. - Bernama