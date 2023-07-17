Jalan Balik Pulau-Teluk Bahang closed due to soil erosion

BALIK PULAU: Part of federal road FT006, which is the road around the island from Jalan Balik Pulau to Teluk Bahang, here is completely closed to traffic from July 14 until further notice due to soil erosion and slope failure.

Penang Infrastructure and Transport Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said preliminary investigation at the site by the Public Works Department (PWD) found that the failure of the slope that occurred was caused by soil erosion following heavy rainfall since July 1.

“On July 1 at 7.15 am, slope failure occurred at route FT006 Section 46.80 in Balik Pulau and the PWD took immediate steps including canvas installation, traffic management equipment and data collection works.

“The route was open for light vehicles only, however due to the failure of the slope on Section 45.40 on July 10, the PWD has issued a notice to close part of the FT006 road (from Jalan Balik Pulau to Teluk Bahang) completely,“ he said in a statement today.

A total allocation of RM1.7 million had been approved for the repair works at the two sections which would take between three and four months, he added.

He said road users can take alternative roads during the period of closure, either through Jalan Tun Sardon to Balik Pulau or Jalan Teluk Kumbar to Jalan Balik Pulau. - Bernama