JOHOR BARU: Heavy rain since 2 am today has caused flooding at Jalan Batu 13 linking Kota Tinggi and Mersing, which is now closed to light vehicles.

A statement issued by the Johor Malaysian Civil Defence Force stated that the affected road stretch is not far from Kampung Mawai.

Currently, it is not advisable for light vehicles to use the road stretch, it said. — Bernama