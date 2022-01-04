Jalan Kinabalu closed due to sinkhole

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have closed Jalan Kinabalu here after a section of the road caved in on the side coming from the direction of Cheras.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh said the road closure implemented at 10.30 am today affected all vehicles.

He said repair works by Kuala Lumpur City Hall were expected to take two or three days.

“Police advice all road users to avoid using this route and to abide by the road signs erected.

“Police have provided alternative routes, with vehicles heading from Selayang to Cheras and the south being diverted to Bulatan Dato’ Onn, Jalan Parlimen and then to Jalan Sultan Iskandar to go south again,” he said in a statement.

Sarifudin said vehicles coming from the direction of Jalan Maharajalela, Bulatan Sultan Muhammad and Bulatan Hishamuddin were diverted to Jalan Raja to head to the city centre or north again.

Vehicles from the direction of Jalan Parlimen to Bulatan Dato’ Onn are diverted to Jalan Kuching while vehicles heading from Jalan Tun Perak to Bulatan Dato’ Onn are diverted to Jalan Parlimen.

“Members of the public with any enquiries or information can contact the Jalan Tun H.S Lee traffic police station at 03-2071 9999 or Kuala Lumpur JSPT Hotline at 03-20260267 or the nearby police stations,“ he said. - Bernama